Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 01:40 Hits: 0

LOS ANGELES: California's governor said on Monday (Nov 30) the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide turn to increasingly aggressive measures to hold back the latest surge. Governor Gavin Newsom said he may clamp ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-california-cases-hospital-capacity-vaccine-13673980