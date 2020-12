Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 12:51 Hits: 0

Miralem Sabic Mika, known as the "Oxygen Man" in his native town of Konjic, has become a local hero for helping coronavirus patients breathe easier and comforting them with warm words and laughter.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/bosnia-s--oxygen-man--brings-cheer--and-supplies--to-covid-19-patients-13677222