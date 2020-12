Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 07:04 Hits: 0

Australia's most populous state said that from Monday it would remove limits on the number of people at weddings, bars and religious services and end a ban on public venue dancing as a run of coronavirus-free days prompted a broad downgrade of social distancing rules.

