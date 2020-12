Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 15:54 Hits: 0

Germany is planning to extend restrictions on restaurants and hotels until Jan. 10, sources familiar with discussions between the federal government and 16 states said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-to-keep-restaurants-hotels-closed-until-jan-10-sources-13686372