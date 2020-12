Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 22:08 Hits: 1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo strongly criticised Turkey at a NATO ministerial meeting, participants told AFP on Wednesday (Dec 2) , raising the hopes of some allies pushing for sanctions against Ankara.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-clashes-with-turkey-at-nato-talks-13687972