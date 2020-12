Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 01:50 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago. District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ivanka-trump-questioned-misuse-funds-inauguration-committee-13690026