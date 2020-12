Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 16:55 Hits: 2

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged with fraud and denied bail. It comes a day after three prominent pro-democracy activists were jailed, raising fears of a renewed crackdown on opposition to tighten control by Beijing.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2020/1203/Hong-Kong-tycoon-charged-with-fraud-as-Beijing-tightens-control?icid=rss