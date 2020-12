Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 17:07 Hits: 1

US President-Elect Joe Biden will soon lead a country ravaged by COVID-19 and divided on a wide range of issues, including economic policy. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, PS contributor Rebecca Henderson joins The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden to discuss what Bidenomics could and should look like.

