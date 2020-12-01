Could Vaccine Nationalism Prolong the Pandemic?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 14:10 Hits: 0

With multiple producers touting promising results in late-stage trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the end of the pandemic finally seems to be in sight. But rather than work together to produce and distribute vaccine doses, some governments are taking an every-country-for-itself approach – raising serious risks not only for public health, but also for the economic recovery and geopolitical stability.

