Could Vaccine Nationalism Prolong the Pandemic?

With multiple producers touting promising results in late-stage trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the end of the pandemic finally seems to be in sight. But rather than work together to produce and distribute vaccine doses, some governments are taking an every-country-for-itself approach – raising serious risks not only for public health, but also for the economic recovery and geopolitical stability.

