Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:01 Hits: 0

Reducing the policy discussion on COVID-19 lockdowns to a simple binary debate – yes or no – oversimplifies a complex problem. At least until a safe, effective vaccine becomes available, all countries need different forms of tailored, limited lockdowns and rules of behavior.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-policy-debates-language-and-lockdowns-by-kaushik-basu-2020-12