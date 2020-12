Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 15:25 Hits: 2

Moldova's Socialist-controlled parliament has approved legislation stripping President-elect Maia Sandu of control over the country’s intelligence service and moving it back under lawmakers' jurisdiction just weeks before she takes office.

