Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:15 Hits: 2

Armenian opposition groups angry over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have united by naming a single candidate they want to head a transitional government until new elections can be held.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenian-opposition-names-joint-candidate-in-bid-to-pressure-pm/30982610.html