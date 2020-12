Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:12 Hits: 2

A scandal involving a founding member of Fidesz has revealed the hypocrisy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's homophobic and anti-EU government, DW editor Keno Verseck writes in this analysis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/caught-with-pants-down-fidesz-mep-exposes-orban-s-agenda/a-55815441?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf