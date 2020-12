Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 10:46 Hits: 2

One in eight people in DR Congo live with disabilities and most receive no aid from the government and are left to fend for themselves. But a new bill aims to change that. As the world marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, France 24 reports on a new glimmer of hope in this central African country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201203-new-bill-offers-hope-to-people-with-disabilities-in-dr-congo