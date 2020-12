Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 15:57 Hits: 2

The top court in Central African Republic (CAR) rejected on Thursday the candidacy of former President François Bozizé in a December 27 election being held despite security concerns because of fighting between rival militias.

