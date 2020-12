Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:42 Hits: 4

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - German police on Thursday raided dozens of locations and confiscated more than 330 data carriers as they searched for child pornography belonging to 56 people charged with acquiring and storing the illegal material, a prosecutor said. Read full story

