Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 13:57 Hits: 2

There are many legitimate concerns about China’s behavior, including its defiance of international law in the South China Sea, domestic violations of human rights, and discriminatory and overprotective trade and industrial policies. But Australia’s huge economic dependence on China obliges it to get along with its larger neighbor.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/the-china-strategy-australia-needs-by-gareth-evans-2020-12