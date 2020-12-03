Pence attempts disappearing act, trying to avoid going down with Trump's ship

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:05 Hits: 2

The second to the two-time popular vote sore loser impeached Donald Trump, Mike Pence, has been slowly and quietly backing away from the train wreck that is his boss's "legal" efforts to overturn the election. Pence, sources tell the Daily Beast, "doesn't want to go down with this ship […] and believes much of the legal work has been unhelpful." His name has been disappeared from the Trump-Pence campaign logo that's been sent out on some of the fundraising emails, and since November 25 none of the fundraising pushes have included his name in the "from" field.

A source told the Daily Beast that that's because they've just been testing a new logo and that they haven't been sending emails to Pence's team for clearance. Some of the joint RNC/MAGA emails have been using the old logo, with Pence, but a number of Daily Beast's sources say that the change in the graphic is no coincidence, and that Pence's name hasn't been on the FRAUD emails for a reason. He doesn't want anything to do with Trump's increasingly frantic and unhinged claims. "It is an open secret [in Trumpworld] that Vice President Pence absolutely does not feel the same way about the legal effort as President Trump does," said a senior administration official.

Pence is also reportedly "particularly uncomfortable" with Trump's ferocious attacks on Republican governors. "Pence deeply understands the position that [Ohio Gov. Mike] DeWine, [Arizona Gov. Dave] Ducey and [Georgia Gov. Brian] Kemp are in. He has tried to be an effective mediator and communicator between those parties and the president back and forth," a source close to Pence said.“Any time he’s played that role, it’s gone well. The president is satisfied with the facts they’ve provided." Then the unloading, as this source becomes Pence's anger translator. "And then somehow, without hours or days, the president is publicly attacking them by being fed inaccurate information from other White House sources, which frustrates the VP. It's not a good look for the president. And it's only created division in the party at a time when unity is very important."

If Pence had a spine, or an ounce of real concern for the country and constitution he swore an oath to, he'd go public. He would stand up to Trump and say it's time to end this farce for the good of the nation. Instead, he's just fading into the background so that he doesn't wreck his political future, just in case Trump manages to keep the party his.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1999699