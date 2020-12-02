Treating the Traumas of Capitalism: Inside the Life of a Social Worker - A conversation with Michele Manco, a clinical social worker in the Bronx.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:54 Hits: 0

The Working People podcast chats with Michele Manco, a clinical social worker in the Bronx with years of experience working in psychiatric emergency and crisis settings. We talk about Michele's life and the road that led her to being a social worker, the history of social work itself, and the very real struggles and often harsh circumstances that are a daily reality for social workers and the people they serve. (Content warning: This conversation does broach topics involving psychiatric distress and suicide.)

