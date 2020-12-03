The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ethnic Cleansing Feared as Ethiopia Wages War on Tigray Region Amid Communication Blackout

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg2 ethiopia 4

The United Nations has reached a deal with Ethiopia’s government to allow humanitarian access to the northern Tigray region and start providing aid. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched military action against regional forces one month ago, setting off a bloody conflict and adding to the already alarming number of displaced people and refugees in the country and neighboring nations. Ethiopia has declared victory after announcing it took control of the capital of Tigray, but the Tigray People’s Liberation Front says they are continuing to fight. CNN senior international correspondent Nima Elbagir says what is happening Ethiopia is “a conflict over power that has descended into potentially a form of ethnic cleansing,” with Tigray people saying they’re being “targeted based on the ethnic distinction on their ID cards.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/12/3/nima_elbagir_ethiopia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version