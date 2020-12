Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 21:26 Hits: 0

In New York City and throughout the nation, activists are standing up for renters’ rights. Rising rents, stagnant wages, and low rental vacancy rates were a toxic mix long before COVID-19 hit U.S. shores.

Read more https://progressive.org/dispatches/we-need-real-housing-relief-for-all-tenants-bader-201202/