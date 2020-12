Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 09:19 Hits: 3

Security forces in Belarus have always used violence against protesters. But tactics against demonstrators following a disputed election appear particularly harsh.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-cops-get-rougher-to-protect-alexander-lukashenko/a-55804483?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf