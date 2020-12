Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 08:51 Hits: 4

Thursday, December 3: The French press pays tribute to former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, who died, aged 94, of complications linked to Covid-19 on Wednesday. We also take a look at international coverage of his legacy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/in-the-press/20201203-france-bids-goodbye-to-former-president-val%C3%A9ry-giscard-d-estaing