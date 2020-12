Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 08:11 Hits: 4

Ethnic Armenian troops captured in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh fighting have been treated inhumanely on many occasions by Azerbaijani forces, being subjected to physical abuse and humiliation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says in a new report.

