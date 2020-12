Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 06:48 Hits: 2

Outspoken pro-democracy Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai is facing charges of contravening the lease terms for office space. The owner of the Apple Daily, he will now be in custody until mid-April after being denied bail.

