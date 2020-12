Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 08:45 Hits: 2

Jamali died after a heart attack at a hospital in the Punjab province. He served as Prime Minister during the military regime of General Pervez Musharraf.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zafarullah-khan-jamali-former-pakistan-prime-minister-dies-at-76/a-55806686?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf