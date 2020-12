Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 09:02 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Australia's parliament was on Thursday (Dec 3) set to pass legislation giving the federal government power to veto any agreement struck with foreign states, a move likely to anger China and intensify a bitter diplomatic spat between the two countries. The law allows the Commonwealth to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-china-veto-power-foreign-agreements-states-13690722