KUALA LUMPUR: Development of the "flying-car" has taken a back seat following the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry’s decision to shift focus on developing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-businesses, says the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Read full story

