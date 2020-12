Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 05:04 Hits: 4

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai appeared in court on Thursday charged with fraud, the latest in a string of prosecutions brought against high profile Beijing critics and democracy campaigners.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-media-tycoon-jimmy-lai-charged-with-fraud-13690616