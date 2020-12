Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 16:44 Hits: 8

Armenian authorities have lifted some restrictions on public rallies and strikes, restrictions imposed more than two months ago amid fierce fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

