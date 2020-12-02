Trump is acting like a 'sore loser' — and deceiving his supporters to build up his own 'slush fund'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:59 Hits: 19

Although President Donald Trump's legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election results have been slammed by one judge after another, his campaign and legal team have vowed to keep fighting in court. CNN's Brianna Keilar explained on Wednesday why these challenges have become a huge money maker for Trump — and she discussed the ethics of Trump's post-election "slush fund" with Larry Noble, former general counsel for the Federal Election Commission.

Keilar argued, "Even though it hurts the nation and it undermines American democracy, part of why President Trump is dragging out his baseless protest against the election results — other than being a sore loser — is that he is raising cash off of it, a lot of it. Since the election, a source tells CNN that he has raised more than $170 million."

Keilar added that although Trump has been raising money for a "purported Election Defense Fund," that isn't where most of the money is going — 75% of the funds, according to the "fine print," are being shared with Save America, a new leadership PAC.

"So, the money purportedly being raised for his legal team is really just a slush fund for Trump," Keilar explained.

Keilar noted that Trump's "slush fund" is "deceptive" but asked Noble if it was legal — to which he responded, "Yeah, it's probably legal. Look, most presidential committees use joint fundraising accounts to help them raise money for different parts of their campaign or for the political party. But what's deceptive about this is that he is really selling it not as helping him or elect him, but as his defense fund. And most of the money, as you said, is not going to the Defense Fund; 75% of it is going towards what's called a leadership PAC."

Noble added, "A leadership PAC can raise money and spend it pretty much on whatever he wants…. They can fly him around the country. They can employ his relatives, his friends. They can give gifts to people. They can pay his debts. And so, what I don't think most people realize is that you're not really paying into his defense fund when you make these contributions. Rather, what you're doing is you are putting it into a large account — or 75% of your money is going into a large account — that he can spend pretty much any way he wants.... This really is equivalent to a slush fund for him."

