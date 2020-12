Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:23 Hits: 6

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Amazon and Global Optimism announced during Web Summit 2020 on Wednesday that Boom Supersonic, Cabify, JetBlue, Rivian, and Uber have joined the Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/03/amazon-announces-more-signatories-to-climate-pledge