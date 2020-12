Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:28 Hits: 6

AMMAN, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Jordan signed a framework loan of 260 million euros (314.63 million U.S. dollars) with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Wednesday to sustain priority water sector investments of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/03/jordan-signs-260-mln-euros-loan-with-european-investment-bank