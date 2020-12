Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:55 Hits: 7

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. drug agency's member states on Wednesday narrowly voted to remove cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs, following the World Health Organization's recommendation to make research into its medical use easier. Read full story

