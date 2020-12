Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:30 Hits: 5

The governments provoked an impasse by blocking the European Union's budget and pandemic recovery package. They say a provision threatened sovereignty.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-and-hungary-gamble-on-funding-with-eu-budget-veto/a-55795455?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf