Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:33 Hits: 5

Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war and welcomed by the United States as a chance to halt the violence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201202-afghan-government-taliban-reach-deal-to-conduct-peace-talks