Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

This year is on course to be one of the three warmest ever recorded, the United Nations said Wednesday, as the UN chief warned the world was on the brink of "climate catastrophe".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20201202-un-chief-slams-suicidal-war-on-nature-as-2020-on-track-to-be-one-of-hottest-years-on-record