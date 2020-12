Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:46 Hits: 6

France's St├ęphanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match on Wednesday when Juventus host Dynamo Kiev in Turin, European football's governing body UEFA confirmed on Sunday.

