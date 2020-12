Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:50 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday (Dec 2) it had received data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the COVID-19 vaccine and was reviewing it for "possible listing for emergency use", a benchmark for countries to authorise national use.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-reviewing-pfizer-vaccine-for-possible-emergency-listing-13686704