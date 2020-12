Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:49 Hits: 9

Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved a law on Wednesday (Dec 2) that obliges the government to halt UN inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-watchdog-passes-law-on-hardening-nuclear-stance-halting-un-13687602