Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

After 19 years of war, the Afghan government and Taliban representatives reached a preliminary deal that codifies rules and procedures for a political roadmap and a cease-fire. U.S. forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/1202/Taliban-and-Afghan-government-begin-to-map-out-a-cease-fire?icid=rss