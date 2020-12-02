AG Barr ensures Trump's investigation of his investigators will continue into Biden's presidency

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:10 Hits: 5

Attorney General Bill Barr has now locked in an ongoing Trump fever dream investigation of the FBI investigators who opened a probe into his campaign's ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

Barr announced Tuesday that he had appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to serve as special counsel in that probe, virtually ensuring the inquiry will extend into the Biden administration and provide Trump and his Republican allies with fodder to continue complaining about unfair treatment of the most facially corrupt presidential candidate and commander in chief in U.S. history. In other words, Trump's whining is so far from over.

According to CNN, Barr's order appointing Durham directed him to submit a final report on his findings to the attorney general upon completion of his inquiry so it could be made public. That attorney general will likely be serving in the Biden administration—another mess to clean up, courtesy of Trump’s miscreants. Barr made the appointment official on Oct. 19 but withheld the announcement to avoid the appearance of interfering with the election.

Barr also told the Associated Press that Durham's inquiry has "narrowed considerably" to focusing on the FBI's counterintelligence investigation, known as Hurricane Crossfire, into the links between Trump associates and Russian officials. Durham has been investigating the origins of that probe since last year. But after making a big deal of the Durham inquiry and trotting the globe with him to shake something loose, Barr failed to deliver the preelection bombshell report of Trump's dreams. Sulky Trump has since soured considerably on Barr, who has nonetheless inflicted lasting damage on the reputation of the Department of Justice in order to answer Trump's every whim.

