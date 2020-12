Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 13:11 Hits: 4

Montenegro's parliament has opened debate on the cabinet of newly appointed Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, the first government in three decades that will not be run by President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

