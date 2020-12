Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 13:34 Hits: 6

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the leaders of member states of the CSTO to support Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, who has been under pressure in Yerevan for signing a Russian-brokered agreement that stopped a war in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region last month.

