Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 11:53 Hits: 4

France will make random borderĀ checks to stop people getting infected with Covid-19 by crossing into countries where ski resorts remain open, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201202-france-hopes-random-checks-will-prevent-skiers-from-crossing-borders-spreading-covid-19