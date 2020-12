Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 13:15 Hits: 4

Ethiopia has granted the United Nations full access to deliver aid to the northern region of Tigray, following weeks of lobbying amid military operations there, according to an agreement seen Wednesday by AFP.

