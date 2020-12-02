Ex-interior minister faces legal complaint over death of woman, 80, struck by tear-gas grenade

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 14:02 Hits: 5

Algerian national Zineb Redouane died shortly after she was struck by a tear gas grenade in her apartment in Marseille. Two years after her tragic death, relatives have filed a legal complaint against former interior minister Christophe Castaner for “concealing evidence” while investigative journalists have challenged the findings of a ballistic report that cleared officers of wrongdoing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201202-x-minister-faces-complaint-over-death-of-80-year-old-struck-by-police-grenade