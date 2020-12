Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 14:32 Hits: 4

India is home to fossils found nowhere else on Earth, but lax oversight is placing these the country's paleontological heritage under threat.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2020/1202/India-s-dinosaur-fossil-heritage-is-vast.-It-s-also-under-threat?icid=rss