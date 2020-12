Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 13:25 Hits: 3

Although the United States has survived four years of gross incompetence and pathological mendacity, it now faces the daunting task of achieving a sustainable post-pandemic recovery. Fortunately, no one is better equipped to deal with today’s economic challenges than the next US treasury secretary.

