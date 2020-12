Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 14:21 Hits: 3

Like the 2008-09 financial crisis, which left European Banks saddled with excess capacity, diminished profitability, and tarnished reputations, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing another sweeping change in the industry. This time, however, the industry's biggest problem is not "too big to fail," but rather "too slow to adapt."

